CRA International,Inc. (CRAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRA International has outperformed the industry in the last three months. The company aims to achieve profitable growth through new engagements and several cross-selling opportunities. The company is also on track to curtail its expenses by rationalizing office space and lowering administrative costs. CRA International’s healthy financial position gives it the flexibility to pursue new hires and acquisitions that support its core offerings. The company aims to consistently deliver top line growth in the mid-to-high single digits on an annualized basis through high level of repeat business and more market penetration. The company has a negative earnings history in the trailing four quarters, while estimates for the current quarter and year have remained steady. However, cautious spending by clients and currency fluctuations continue to be headwinds for the company.”

CRA International,Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) opened at 37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. CRA International,Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CRA International,Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In other news, EVP Arnold J. Lowenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,000. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International,Inc. by 44.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of CRA International,Inc. by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International,Inc. by 38.7% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CRA International,Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CRA International,Inc. by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International,Inc.

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. It operates in two segments: consulting services and NeuCo It offers consulting services in areas, including litigation, regulatory and financial consulting, and management consulting.

