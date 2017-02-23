CPB Inc. (CPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of CPB (NYSE:CPF) opened at 32.13 on Thursday. CPB has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

CPB (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CPB had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CPB will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Dean sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $126,683.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,523.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Dean sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $417,324.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,444 shares of company stock valued at $565,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CPB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of CPB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of CPB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

CPB Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. serves as the bank holding company for its bank subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank (the bank). The Company’s segments include Banking Operations, Treasury and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending, consumer lending, trust services, retail brokerage services, and the Company’s retail branch offices, which provide a range of deposit and loan products, as well as various other banking services.

