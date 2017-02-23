Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

CVTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) opened at 20.33 on Monday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $369.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm earned $191 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.82 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.43%. Covenant Transportation Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $47,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,598.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $221,448. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. Cowen Group Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the third quarter worth about $345,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a truckload transportation company. The Company provides truckload transportation and brokerage services to customers throughout the continental United States, into and out of Mexico, and into and out of portions of Canada. It operates through the asset-based truckload services (Truckload) segment.

