Coty Inc (COTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 10th

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) opened at 18.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Coty has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company’s market capitalization is $14.08 billion.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. RBC Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 4,090,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,910,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,568,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,862,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greerson Greene Mcmullen acquired 40,500 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $749,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,202,850 shares of company stock valued at $78,073,369. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

