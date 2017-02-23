Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) opened at 33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23 billion. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $33.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm earned $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,749.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 678,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 90,550 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

