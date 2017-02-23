Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. Jefferies Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 278,578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OFC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.50) on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 621,890 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,320.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 175,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 232.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 347,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 243,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company’s market cap is $3.23 billion.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.29. The firm earned $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.02 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,749.31%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, leases, develops and acquires office and data center properties. Its segments include Defense/Information Technology (IT) Locations; Regional Office; Operating Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

