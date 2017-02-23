CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) traded down 0.21% during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,560 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. CoreSite Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.66.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. CoreSite Realty Corporation had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corporation will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/coresite-realty-corporation-cor-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.92 per share, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,944.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation by 430.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P. (Operating Partnership), the Company is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia (including Washington DC), New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.