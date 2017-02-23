CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. CoreLogic had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $474.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoreLogic updated its FY17 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) opened at 39.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. CoreLogic has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Anand K. Nallathambi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of CoreLogic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of CoreLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. It operates through two segments: Property Intelligence and Risk Management and Work Flow.

