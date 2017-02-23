Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:cpa) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) opened at 107.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.55. Copa Holdings, has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $107.41.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPA. TheStreet raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Copa Holdings, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

“Copa Holdings, S.A. (cpa) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 15th” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/copa-holdings-s-a-cpa-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-51-on-march-15th.html.

Copa Holdings, Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa Holdings S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.