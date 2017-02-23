Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Lifted to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPA. Vetr lowered shares of Copa Holdings, from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Copa Holdings, from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company reissued a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Copa Holdings, from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.11.

Shares of Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) opened at 107.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.55. Copa Holdings, has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $107.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Copa Holdings,’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, during the third quarter worth $23,626,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,592,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, during the third quarter worth $42,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,830,000 after buying an additional 73,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa Holdings,

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

