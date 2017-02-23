Conviviality PLC (CVR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Conviviality PLC (LON:CVR) in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.49) price target on shares of Conviviality PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating on shares of Conviviality PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Conviviality PLC (LON:CVR) opened at 276.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.90. Conviviality PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 163.09 and a 52-week high of GBX 285.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 466.12 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Conviviality PLC Company Profile

Conviviality Plc is a wholesaler and distributor of alcohol and impulse products serving consumers through its franchised retail outlets or through hospitality and food service. The Company’s activities consist of the wholesale and retail distribution of beers, wines, spirits, tobacco, grocery and confectionery within the United Kingdom to both the on-trade and off-trade market.

