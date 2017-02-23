Convergys Corporation (CVG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Convergys Corporation had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Convergys Corporation (NYSE:CVG) opened at 25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.93. Convergys Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Convergys Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Convergys Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,342,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVG. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 37.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys Corporation during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Convergys Corporation by 16.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convergys Corporation during the third quarter valued at $183,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Convergys Corporation

Convergys Corporation is engaged in providing customer management services. The Company’s primary focus is on growth with multinational corporations and other companies in communications and media, financial services, technology, healthcare, retail and other vertical markets. Its segments include North America and Rest of World.

