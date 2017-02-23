Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) Given New C$655.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$635.00 to C$655.00 in a research note released on Friday morning.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$700.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$550.00 to C$605.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Constellation Software from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$575.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$639.38.

Shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) opened at 635.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and a PE ratio of 65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.19 and its 200-day moving average is $593.24. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $457.67 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/constellation-software-inc-csu-given-new-c655-00-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides enterprise software solutions. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses. The Company operates through two segments: public sector and private sector. The public sector segment includes businesses focused on government and government-related customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.