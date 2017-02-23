Constantine Iordanou Sells 60,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $5,614,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,462 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Constantine Iordanou sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $4,362,000.00.

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) opened at 94.17 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $94.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post $5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $3,506,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,863,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,142,000 after buying an additional 89,842 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. writes insurance and reinsurance on worldwide basis. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The Company’s insurance, reinsurance and mortgage segments are underwriting segments. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other, which includes alternative market risks and excess workers’ compensation.

