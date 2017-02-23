Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Computer Task Group, had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Computer Task Group, updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04-0.06 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $0.19-0.29 EPS.

Shares of Computer Task Group, (NASDAQ:CTG) opened at 5.67 on Thursday. Computer Task Group, has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock’s market cap is $91.89 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Computer Task Group, in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group, during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group, during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Computer Task Group, by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group, by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group, by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) is an information technology (IT) solutions and staffing services company. The Company primarily operates in the segment of providing IT services to its clients. The Company has operations in North America and Europe. The Company is engaged in providing IT services, including IT Solutions, and IT and other Staffing.

