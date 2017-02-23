Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird now has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Approximately 4,902,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 3,490,070 shares.The stock last traded at $9.24 and had previously closed at $9.23.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho downgraded Community Health Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,988,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,896,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 2,080,294 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,552,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,810,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.01 billion.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals in communities. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: hospital operations and home care agencies operations.

