Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,993 ($24.83) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,826 ($22.75). Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.16) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,120 ($26.41) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,792.36 ($22.33).

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) opened at 1950.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.07 billion. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,286.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,992.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,825.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,741.19.

In related news, insider Dimitris Lois bought 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($20.79) per share, with a total value of £1,902.66 ($2,370.62). Also, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC bought 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($23.59) per share, for a total transaction of £738.27 ($919.85). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 195 shares of company stock worth $340,113.

Coca Cola HBC AG Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the production, sales and distribution of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages, under franchise from The Coca-Cola Company. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

