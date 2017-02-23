Citigroup Inc. Raises South32 Ltd (S32) Price Target to GBX 200

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report released on Friday. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) target price on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut their target price on South32 from GBX 181 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on South32 from GBX 152 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 157.40 ($1.96).

South32 (LON:S32) opened at 156.50 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 8.32 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.69. South32 has a 52-week low of GBX 58.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 181.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

