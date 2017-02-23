Citigroup Inc. (C) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was downgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $61.30 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Standpoint Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) traded up 0.12% on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,025,724 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business earned $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/citigroup-inc-c-downgraded-to-hold-at-vetr-inc.html.

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Murray sold 7,037 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $423,979.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $3,303,985.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 500,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,826,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,941,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,960,137,000 after buying an additional 9,581,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 35,995,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,069,000 after buying an additional 1,542,873 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 29,561,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,206,000 after buying an additional 1,210,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,961,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,923,000 after buying an additional 261,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 17,228,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,714,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.