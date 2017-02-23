Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 14th

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) opened at 17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.18. Citi Trends has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Crowell sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $506,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

“Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 14th” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/citi-trends-inc-ctrn-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-on-march-14th.html.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.