CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) opened at 61.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.40. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $72.96.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business earned $158 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post $2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. CIRCOR International’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $619,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems, which are used in the oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, defense and other industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy), and CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense (Aerospace & Defense).

