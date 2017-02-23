Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) PT Raised to $52.20

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley to $52.20 in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.94 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) opened at 43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.97. Cinemark Holdings has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

In other Cinemark Holdings news, EVP Tom Owens sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $120,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,549. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Gamble sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $133,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $471,595 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,672,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,406,000 after buying an additional 244,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,407,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after buying an additional 1,082,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,653,000 after buying an additional 557,689 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 3,259,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,187,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,737,000 after buying an additional 293,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (Cinemark) is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: United States markets and international markets.

