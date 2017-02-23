Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cincinnati Financial underperformed the Zacks categorized Property, Casualty and Title industry year to date. Nonetheless, the insurer’s low leverage, ample capital, consistent cash flow generation, favorable reserve release, share repurchases and consistent dividend hikes should drive growth. Management is appointing agencies and expanding product offerings to ramp up business. Cincinnati Financial also scores strongly with credit rating agencies. However, exposure to cat losses and continued turmoil in group benefits associated with the ACA are headwinds. Hence, the company has replaced its existing catastrophe bond program with a new collateralized reinsurance to mitigate the loss. With respect to earnings results, in the last reported quarter earnings per share beat expectations in the fourth quarter but the bottom line deteriorated year over year due to weak underwriting results and higher expenses.”

CINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) opened at 72.93 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $79.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cincinnati Financial Corporation had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.08%.

In other Cincinnati Financial Corporation news, insider Donald J. Doyle, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $230,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 2,506.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 28.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 664,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after buying an additional 148,549 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 55.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of property casualty insurance marketed through independent insurance agencies in over 40 states. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance and Investments.

