Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Rating Increased to Buy at KLR Group

KLR Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $174.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Cimarex Energy from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. FBR & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) opened at 128.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $146.96. The company’s market cap is $12.20 billion.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Cimarex Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 92.69%. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.70%.

In related news, VP Joseph R. Albi sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $767,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $277,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,262,794. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 119,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,504,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 227.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 188,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segment is exploration and production. Its operations are located mainly in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its operations are focused in approximately two main areas, such as the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

