Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (CIG) Upgraded at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (NYSE:CIG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIG. TheStreet raised Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR (NYSE:CIG) opened at 3.55 on Friday. Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 774,270 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG-ADR Company Profile

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG is a holding company that is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The Company’s segments include Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Telecom, Gas and Other. The Company, through its interests in subsidiaries or jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the activities of the construction and operation of systems for sale of electricity, as well as various fields of energy and telecommunications, for the purpose of commercial operation.

