CI Financial Corp’s (CIX) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CI Financial Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CI Financial Corp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.00.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) opened at 27.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

In other CI Financial Corp news, Director Barry Huntly Gordon sold 30,000 shares of CI Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.50, for a total transaction of C$855,000.00. Also, Director A. Winn Oughtred sold 50,000 shares of CI Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.68, for a total transaction of C$1,384,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,800.

About CI Financial Corp

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

