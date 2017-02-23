Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.69.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, managing and developing retail and commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio includes over 520 properties with a total gross leasable area of approximately 40 million square feet.

