Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. CIBC downgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up from C$14.25) on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.69.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, managing and developing retail and commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio includes over 520 properties with a total gross leasable area of approximately 40 million square feet.

