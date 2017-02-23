China Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

China Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) is set to release its Q317 earnings data on Friday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of China Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) opened at 5.98 on Thursday. China Cord Blood Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Cord Blood Corporation stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of China Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Cord Blood Corporation were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised China Cord Blood Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

China Cord Blood Corporation Company Profile

China Cord Blood Corporation is a provider of cord blood banking services in China. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides cord blood testing, processing and storage services under the direction of subscribers for a cord blood processing fee and a storage fee.

