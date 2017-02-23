Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $14.29. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 6,400,048 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business earned $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,890,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 210,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 385.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 293,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 706,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 47,197 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.82.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/chicos-fas-inc-chs-shares-gap-up-following-strong-earnings.html.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories and other non-clothing items operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company’s brands are specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel and related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.