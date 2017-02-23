Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) opened at 14.96 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company earned $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories and other non-clothing items operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company’s brands are specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel and related products.

