Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business earned $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) opened at 14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.82. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This is a positive change from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/chicos-fas-inc-chs-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after buying an additional 301,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories and other non-clothing items operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company’s brands are specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel and related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.