Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. Chesapeake Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.38 EPS.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) opened at 25.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm earned $145.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CEO James L. Francis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,585,154.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Francis acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $40,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,572 shares in the company, valued at $13,343,568.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (the Trust) is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in business and convention markets and, on service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. The Trust owns over 20 hotels with over 6,700 rooms in approximately nine states and the District of Columbia.

