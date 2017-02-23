Cheryl C. Jones Purchases 150,000 Shares of Dods Group PLC (DODS) Stock

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) insider Cheryl C. Jones bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($24,296.04).

Dods Group PLC (LON:DODS) opened at 12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.16. Dods Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 15.75. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 43.46 million.

About Dods Group PLC

Dods (Group) Plc is a United Kingdom-based content, media services and events company delivering information and analysis across multiple platforms. The Company’s principal activity is the curation and aggregation of information and data and the provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events, publications and other media.

