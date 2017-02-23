Charles D. Gill Sells 37,975 Shares of United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Stock

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) VP Charles D. Gill sold 37,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $4,253,579.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,904,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 112.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. United Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.07 and a 1-year high of $112.83.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm earned $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. United Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp increased its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

