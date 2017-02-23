Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. Changyou.com Limited had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Changyou.com Limited updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.65 EPS.

Shares of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) opened at 28.03 on Thursday. Changyou.com Limited has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.com Limited during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Changyou.com Limited by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Changyou.com Limited by 51.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.com Limited during the third quarter valued at $12,228,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.com Limited during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CYOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.com Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Changyou.com Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Changyou.com Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.com Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Changyou.com Limited

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists of PC games, mobile games and Web games, and the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services on the 17173.com Website, and a relatively small amount of Internet value-added services (IVAS).

