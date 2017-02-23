Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Insider Martin Wiwen-Nilsson Purchases 26,000 Shares

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Wiwen-Nilsson purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,478.94).

Martin Wiwen-Nilsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 20th, Martin Wiwen-Nilsson purchased 52,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,920 ($13,605.78).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) opened at 20.25 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 55.27 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.54. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a one year low of GBX 5.40 and a one year high of GBX 21.00.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited is a holding, management and finance company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for gold and the development of the Chaarat Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Chaarat Gold Project is approximately 10 kilometers along strike at the center of the Sandalash license area, which consists of three identified prospects: Chaarat, Kashkasu and Minteke.

