AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) opened at 17.68 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $14.73 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.06.

This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/cenovus-energy-inc-cve-stock-rating-upgraded-by-altacorp-capital.html.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.