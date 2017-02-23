Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) opened at 17.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The firm’s market cap is $14.73 billion. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/cenovus-energy-inc-cve-given-new-c22-00-price-target-at-td-securities.html.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its segments include Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.