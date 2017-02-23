Celgene’s (CELG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $162.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CELG. Vetr cut shares of Celgene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $129.09 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cann initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 119.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01. Celgene has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Celgene had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 77.95%. The company earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post $7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

“Celgene’s (CELG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/celgenes-celg-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-robert-w-baird.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 5.0% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 7.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital Corp now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 88,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 166,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.