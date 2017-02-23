Celanese Co. (CE) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CE. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) opened at 90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $90.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Oliver sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $204,170.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 114.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 97.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Celanese by 261.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company operates through four segments: Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties and Acetyl Intermediates. Its business involves processing chemical raw materials, such as methanol, carbon monoxide, ethylene and natural products, including wood pulp, into chemicals, thermoplastic polymers and other chemical-based products.

