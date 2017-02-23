Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) opened at 10.76 on Thursday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm’s market cap is $417.46 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

“Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 16th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/catchmark-timber-trust-inc-ctt-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14-on-march-16th.html.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc is a real estate company investing in timberlands. The Company primarily engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands located in the United States. It is focused on investing in timberlands and to manage such assets to provide current income and attractive long-term returns to its stockholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.