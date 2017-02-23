Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by Paradigm Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.10 target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$1.15 target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Capstone Mining Corp from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.20 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.35.

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) opened at 1.69 on Friday. Capstone Mining Corp has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The firm’s market cap is $654.12 million.

“Capstone Mining Corp (CS) Price Target Increased to C$1.90 by Analysts at Paradigm Capital” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/capstone-mining-corp-cs-price-target-increased-to-c1-90-by-analysts-at-paradigm-capital.html.

In other Capstone Mining Corp news, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 122,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$180,222.00.

Capstone Mining Corp Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile. It has five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, the Santo Domingo development project and Other. Pinto Valley Mining Corp., its subsidiary, owns and operates the copper Pinto Valley Mine located in Arizona.

