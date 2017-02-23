Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $106.00.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.07.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) opened at 92.89 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm earned $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Capital One Financial Corporation news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 145,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $12,876,366.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,606,748.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre E. Leroy sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $792,633.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,570.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,047 shares of company stock worth $70,401,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,708,000 after buying an additional 216,829 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 184,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $135,041,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 94.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 207,710 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

