Capella Education Company (CPLA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Capella’s adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter of 2016 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% but decreased 7.6% year over year. Operating margin decreased 290 basis points. New enrollment for Capella University was down 1% from the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily due to persistent volatility. Also, Capella’s shares lost over 11% in the last three months, underperforming the Zacks categorized Schools industry. Though Capella’s investments on innovation, academic infrastructure and new business models are likely to drive outcome, we await better visibility.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capella Education Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Capella Education Company from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis lifted their target price on shares of Capella Education Company from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Capella Education Company from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capella Education Company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) opened at 76.75 on Friday. Capella Education Company has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $90.40. The stock has a market cap of $886.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Capella Education Company had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business earned $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capella Education Company will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Capella Education Company by 81.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Capella Education Company by 55.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capella Education Company during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Capella Education Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capella Education Company during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Capella Education Company

Capella Education Company is an online postsecondary education services company. The Company’s academic programs are delivered through its subsidiary, Capella University (the University), which is an online academic institution offering online postsecondary education services primarily to working adults.

