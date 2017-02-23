Cantor Fitzgerald Raises EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Price Target to $78.00

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) opened at 73.02 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post $3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc (EPAM) is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services. The Company’s service offerings include Software Product Development Services, Custom Application Development Services, Application Testing Services, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance and Support, and Infrastructure Management Services.

