Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) traded up 1.33% on Thursday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,583 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post $7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.9698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,438,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,391,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,921,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

