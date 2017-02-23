Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canacol Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canacol Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Canacol Energy from C$4.60 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.76.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) opened at 3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s market cap is $689.59 million.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and Ecuador. It owns approximately 0.5% interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC), which owns a pipeline system that focuses on linking Llanos basin oil production to the Cano Limon oil pipeline system.

