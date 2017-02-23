Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) in a research report released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$6.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNE. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.60 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.76.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) opened at 3.97 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $689.59 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

“Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Scotiabank” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/canacol-energy-ltd-cne-given-outperform-rating-at-scotiabank.html.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia and Ecuador. It owns approximately 0.5% interest in Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia (OBC), which owns a pipeline system that focuses on linking Llanos basin oil production to the Cano Limon oil pipeline system.

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.