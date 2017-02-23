Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report published on Friday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $81.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut Camden Property Trust to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) opened at 82.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.39. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $90.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business earned $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 93.54%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/camden-property-trust-cpt-earns-hold-rating-from-bmo-capital-markets.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, Director Lewis A. Levey sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $250,483.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $131,238.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,637.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 86,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 136.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 72.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,563,000 after buying an additional 211,260 shares during the last quarter.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. The Company operates in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.